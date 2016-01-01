See All Physicians Assistants in Seattle, WA
Meghan Mosbo

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Meghan Mosbo is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA. 

Meghan Mosbo works at Kaiser Permanente Northgate Medical Center in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health
    9800 4th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115
    Anthem
    Cigna

    About Meghan Mosbo

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1265859664
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meghan Mosbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meghan Mosbo works at Kaiser Permanente Northgate Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Meghan Mosbo’s profile.

    Meghan Mosbo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan Mosbo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meghan Mosbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meghan Mosbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

