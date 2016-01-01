Meghan Malka, RD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meghan Malka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Meghan Malka, RD
Overview
Meghan Malka, RD is a Dietitian in Charlotte, NC.
Meghan Malka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Prevention)125 Queens Rd Ste 330, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (877) 649-3346
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Meghan Malka?
About Meghan Malka, RD
- Dietetics
- English
- 1467840702
Frequently Asked Questions
Meghan Malka accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meghan Malka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meghan Malka works at
Meghan Malka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan Malka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meghan Malka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meghan Malka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.