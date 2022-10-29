See All Nurse Practitioners in Baton Rouge, LA
Super Profile

Meghan Gunness, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
3 years of experience
Overview

Meghan Gunness, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 3 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL.

Meghan Gunness works at Baton Rouge General Physicians in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Baton Rouge General Family Medical
    8595 Picardy Ave Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 763-4929
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 29, 2022
    Meghan Gunness FNP-C was Amazing! I was so impressed with Meghan and her entire staff. Her exceptional personality and knowledge, along with her willingness to listen and explain things has me motivated to get my healthcare back on track.
    — Oct 29, 2022
    Photo: Meghan Gunness, FNP-C
    About Meghan Gunness, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 3 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710578877
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL
    Undergraduate School
    • OUR LADY OF THE LAKE COLLEGE
