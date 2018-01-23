Dr. Meghan Geiger, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Geiger, OD
Overview
Dr. Meghan Geiger, OD is an Optometrist in Glenview, IL.
Dr. Geiger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Mohs Glenview2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-6440
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geiger?
My experience with Dr. Geiger was very positive. She is knowledgeable and professional. I felt like she was engaged, committed, and a true partner in my eye health.
About Dr. Meghan Geiger, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1447279815
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geiger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geiger accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geiger works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Geiger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geiger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.