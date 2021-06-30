Meghan Ferry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Meghan Ferry, PA-C
Overview
Meghan Ferry, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salem, OR.
Meghan Ferry works at
Locations
West Salem Clinic1233 Edgewater St NW, Salem, OR 97304 Directions (503) 378-7526
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Meghan is the best doctor I've ever been to. She's smart, she listens, and she really cares about her patients.
About Meghan Ferry, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1700305166
Frequently Asked Questions
Meghan Ferry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meghan Ferry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Meghan Ferry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan Ferry.
