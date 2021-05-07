Meghan Dimaggio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Meghan Dimaggio, NPP
Overview
Meghan Dimaggio, NPP is a Nurse Practitioner in Monterey, CA.
Meghan Dimaggio works at
Locations
Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula23625 Holman Hwy, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 624-5311
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Meghan Dimaggio?
she’s a saint . she has saved my life and I don’t live in the area anymore and I still go back just to see her . couldn’t imagine seeing anyone else and I will see her as long as she lets me even now that I’m an adult .
About Meghan Dimaggio, NPP
Frequently Asked Questions
Meghan Dimaggio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Meghan Dimaggio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan Dimaggio.
