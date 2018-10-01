Meghan Chamberlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Meghan Chamberlin, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Meghan Chamberlin, LMHC is a Counselor in Indianapolis, IN.
Meghan Chamberlin works at
Locations
-
1
Palmer-thornburg Corporation9135 N Meridian St Ste A6, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 850-9651
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Meghan Chamberlin?
Meghan is kind, compassionate and truly cares about her clients. She has worked in the therapy field for years, and is passionate about helping people feel better. If you're looking for an amazing therapist, I highly recommend Meghan Chamberlin!
About Meghan Chamberlin, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1437180718
Frequently Asked Questions
Meghan Chamberlin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meghan Chamberlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meghan Chamberlin works at
22 patients have reviewed Meghan Chamberlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan Chamberlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meghan Chamberlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meghan Chamberlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.