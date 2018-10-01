See All Counselors in Indianapolis, IN
Meghan Chamberlin, LMHC

Counseling
5 (22)
Meghan Chamberlin, LMHC is a Counselor in Indianapolis, IN. 

Meghan Chamberlin works at Palmer-thornburg Corporation in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Palmer-thornburg Corporation
    9135 N Meridian St Ste A6, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 850-9651
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Oct 01, 2018
    Meghan is kind, compassionate and truly cares about her clients. She has worked in the therapy field for years, and is passionate about helping people feel better. If you're looking for an amazing therapist, I highly recommend Meghan Chamberlin!
    Heidi — Oct 01, 2018
    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1437180718
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Meghan Chamberlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meghan Chamberlin works at Palmer-thornburg Corporation in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Meghan Chamberlin’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Meghan Chamberlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan Chamberlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meghan Chamberlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meghan Chamberlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

