Meghan Cassidy, LPC

Counseling
4.5 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Meghan Cassidy, LPC is a Counselor in Queen Creek, AZ. 

Meghan Cassidy works at Troutman Counseling Services Pllc in Queen Creek, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Troutman Counseling Services Pllc
    21321 E Ocotillo Rd Ste 113, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 298-5607
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 26, 2018
    Meghan helped me with a tic disorder using cognitive behavioral therapy. She knows her stuff and is very easy to talk to. I'm making progress now, and am so glad I finally sought help.
    Tim in Gilbert — Apr 26, 2018
    Photo: Meghan Cassidy, LPC
    About Meghan Cassidy, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649594607
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meghan Cassidy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Meghan Cassidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meghan Cassidy works at Troutman Counseling Services Pllc in Queen Creek, AZ. View the full address on Meghan Cassidy’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Meghan Cassidy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan Cassidy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meghan Cassidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meghan Cassidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

