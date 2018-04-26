Meghan Cassidy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Meghan Cassidy, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Meghan Cassidy, LPC is a Counselor in Queen Creek, AZ.
Meghan Cassidy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Troutman Counseling Services Pllc21321 E Ocotillo Rd Ste 113, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Directions (480) 298-5607
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Meghan Cassidy?
Meghan helped me with a tic disorder using cognitive behavioral therapy. She knows her stuff and is very easy to talk to. I'm making progress now, and am so glad I finally sought help.
About Meghan Cassidy, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1649594607
Frequently Asked Questions
Meghan Cassidy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meghan Cassidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meghan Cassidy works at
5 patients have reviewed Meghan Cassidy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan Cassidy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meghan Cassidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meghan Cassidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.