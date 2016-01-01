See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Meghan Baldwin, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Meghan Baldwin, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Meghan Baldwin, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Meghan Baldwin works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Elizabeth Meshem, NP
Elizabeth Meshem, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Kevin J Barrett, NP
Kevin J Barrett, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Heather Duncan, NP
Heather Duncan, NP
8 (6)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Department of Public Health
    845 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 506-4283
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Meghan Baldwin?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Meghan Baldwin, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Meghan Baldwin, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Meghan Baldwin to family and friends

    Meghan Baldwin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Meghan Baldwin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Meghan Baldwin, APN.

    About Meghan Baldwin, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598172009
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meghan Baldwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Meghan Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meghan Baldwin works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Meghan Baldwin’s profile.

    Meghan Baldwin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan Baldwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meghan Baldwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meghan Baldwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Meghan Baldwin, APN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.