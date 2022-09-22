Megg Sofeso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Megg Sofeso, FNP
Megg Sofeso, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Riverside, CA.
Megg Sofeso works at
Tarek Mahdi, MD4310 Orange St, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 781-6335
How was your appointment with Megg Sofeso?
A caring doctor that explains everything
About Megg Sofeso, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134629629
Megg Sofeso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Megg Sofeso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megg Sofeso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megg Sofeso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megg Sofeso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.