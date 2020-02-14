See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Megan Wiesel, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Megan Wiesel, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Megan Wiesel works at Specialized Pain Management: Batlan Daniel E MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Janet Wheble, PA
Janet Wheble, PA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Centennial Hills
    6850 N Durango Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 904-9701

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Allergies
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chemical Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Megan Wiesel, PA-C

    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • 1528060225
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Wiesel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Wiesel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan Wiesel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan Wiesel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Wiesel works at Specialized Pain Management: Batlan Daniel E MD in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Megan Wiesel’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Megan Wiesel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Wiesel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Wiesel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Wiesel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

