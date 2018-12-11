See All Counselors in Wilmington, DE
Megan White, LPCMH Icon-share Share Profile

Megan White, LPCMH

Counseling
3 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Megan White, LPCMH is a Counselor in Wilmington, DE. 

Megan White works at The Center for Healing Conversations LLC in Wilmington, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Healing Conversations LLC
    1608 Newport Gap Pike, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 307-1409
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Megan White?

    Dec 11, 2018
    My therapist gave me Megan's name, as he knew I was looking for a therapist for my daughter. (started age 7, is now 9) My daughter has experienced a lot of pain, anxiety, and other issues, most of which stem from domestic violence. Meeting Megan is one of the best choices I've made in parenting. I wish my child didn't need it, but at least we have her. She listens, provides guidance, and has many ways to get my daughter to talk, if she doesn't want to. We're very lucky to have found her.
    A in New Castle, DE — Dec 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Megan White, LPCMH
    How would you rate your experience with Megan White, LPCMH?
    • Likelihood of recommending Megan White to family and friends

    Megan White's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Megan White

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Megan White, LPCMH.

    About Megan White, LPCMH

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487906558
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan White has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan White works at The Center for Healing Conversations LLC in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Megan White’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Megan White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Megan White, LPCMH?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.