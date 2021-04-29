Megan Watanabe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Watanabe, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Megan Watanabe, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado-Anschutz.
Megan Watanabe works at
Locations
Aspen Medical Group4500 E 9th Ave Ste 450, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 394-9355
Aspen Medical Group -Â Central Park10405 Martin Luther King Blvd Ste 120, Denver, CO 80238 Directions (303) 394-9355
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a long-time patient at Aspen Medical Group and was lucky enough to get an appointment with Megan the day after I called for help with acute and intolerable lower right back pain. At my appointment the next day, the first time I had been treated by Megan, I felt quite fortunate to be the recipient of her compassion, expertise, and attention to detail. I believe that my back problem, which most likely will e challenging at my age, will be successfully treated by Megan, ultimately, and I will enjoy recuperation from this currently quite painful and debilitating condition.
About Megan Watanabe, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811341043
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado-Anschutz
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Watanabe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Megan Watanabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
24 patients have reviewed Megan Watanabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Watanabe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Watanabe, there are benefits to both methods.