Megan Vargas, PA-C
Overview
Megan Vargas, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
South Texas Neurobehavioral Group LLC3603 Paesanos Pkwy Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 692-1245
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Megan is very kind, caring. She really seems to love her patients, answers all my questions and spends as much time as she needs to with them.
About Megan Vargas, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1396145124
Megan Vargas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Vargas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Vargas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.