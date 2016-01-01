Megan Stowell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Stowell, NP
Overview
Megan Stowell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, KS.
Megan Stowell works at
Locations
-
1
Tukhs Family Medicine2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-5390
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan Stowell?
About Megan Stowell, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023502267
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Stowell accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Stowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Stowell works at
4 patients have reviewed Megan Stowell. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Stowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Stowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Stowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.