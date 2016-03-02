Megan Stoffregen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Stoffregen, MA
Overview
Megan Stoffregen, MA is a Counselor in Spokane, WA.
Megan Stoffregen works at
Locations
Robert E Stoffregen Ma Ps.707 W 7th Ave Ste 223, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 455-9104
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Megan is amazing! She understood everything that I was going through and didn't judge me or my situation. She is very easy to talk to and I would go to her over anyone else!
About Megan Stoffregen, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1922265412
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Stoffregen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Stoffregen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Megan Stoffregen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Stoffregen.
