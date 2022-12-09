Megan Stock, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Stock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Stock, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Megan Stock, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington, CT.
Megan Stock works at
Locations
Farmington Office Hartford Health406 Farmington Ave Ste 1, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 696-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent yearly physical visit with Megan. She is kind, attentive, and very through. I wonderful person as well as a very competent MD.
About Megan Stock, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1972944957
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Stock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Stock accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Stock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Megan Stock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Stock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Stock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Stock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.