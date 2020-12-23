See All Physicians Assistants in Stockton, CA
Megan Stiehr, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Megan Stiehr, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Stockton, CA. 

Megan Stiehr works at Sutter Gould Medical Found URO in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stockton Medical Plaza Specialty Care
    2545 W Hammer Ln, Stockton, CA 95209 (209) 957-7050
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 23, 2020
    Megan was thorough and very caring. She clearly knows what she is talking about. Her bedside manner made me feel at ease. She took her time and made me feel like I was the only patient she had. I look forward to my follow up visit and healing.
    Dec 23, 2020
    Photo: Megan Stiehr, PA-C
    About Megan Stiehr, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326219965
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Stiehr, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Stiehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan Stiehr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan Stiehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Stiehr works at Sutter Gould Medical Found URO in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Megan Stiehr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Megan Stiehr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Stiehr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Stiehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Stiehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

