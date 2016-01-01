See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Mentor, OH
Megan Staff, CNP

Infectious Disease Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview

Megan Staff, CNP is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Mentor, OH. 

Megan Staff works at Axelis Health Consulting in Mentor, OH with other offices in Geneva, OH and Ashtabula, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael P Binder MD Ltd.
    8587 East Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 867-4800
    Axelis Health Consulting
    890 W Main St, Geneva, OH 44041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 867-4800
    Ashtabula County Medical Center
    2422 Lake Ave, Ashtabula, OH 44004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 867-4800
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infectious Diseases
Infectious Diseases

Treatment frequency



About Megan Staff, CNP

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • English
  • 1942842844
Frequently Asked Questions

Megan Staff, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Staff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Megan Staff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Megan Staff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Staff.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Staff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Staff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

