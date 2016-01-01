Megan Freese, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Freese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Freese, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Megan Freese, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Megan Freese works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2588
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan Freese?
About Megan Freese, PA-C
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Female
- 1306142047
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Freese accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Megan Freese using Healthline FindCare.
Megan Freese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Freese works at
Megan Freese has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Freese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Freese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Freese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.