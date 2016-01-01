See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, KY
Megan Settles, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Megan Settles, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Megan Settles, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Megan Settles works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Jordan McNeil, PA-C
Jordan McNeil, PA-C
2 (1)
View Profile
Amanda Moses, PA-C
Amanda Moses, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Jennifer Sudduth, PA-C
Jennifer Sudduth, PA-C
8 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Clinic
    120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 360, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-5270
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Megan Settles?

    Photo: Megan Settles, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Megan Settles, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Megan Settles to family and friends

    Megan Settles' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Megan Settles

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Megan Settles, PA-C.

    About Megan Settles, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992008353
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Settles, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Settles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan Settles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Settles works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Megan Settles’s profile.

    Megan Settles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Settles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Settles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Settles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Megan Settles, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.