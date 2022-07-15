See All Physicians Assistants in New Haven, CT
Megan Scorza, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Megan Scorza, PA is a Physician Assistant in New Haven, CT. 

Megan Scorza works at Sanjay K Aggarwal MD in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Medica
    1427 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 865-3880
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 15, 2022
I have been seeing Megan for a few months now and can only say great things about her. Don't listen to any poor reviews as she has one of the best bedside manners that I have experienced in a provider. She takes the time to sit down and listen to my concerns. She always explains everything at a level that makes it easy to understand. I love that when she answers questions she always explains the "why" behind the answers that she gives as well. She also always ends our appointments by asking me if I have any questions, concerns, or need anything repeated making sure that the visit was thorough and that I am happy with the outcome.
About Megan Scorza, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184287534
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Megan Scorza, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Scorza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Megan Scorza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Megan Scorza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Megan Scorza works at Sanjay K Aggarwal MD in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Megan Scorza’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Megan Scorza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Scorza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Scorza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Scorza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

