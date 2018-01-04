Megan Scharett, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Scharett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Scharett, LMHC
Overview
Megan Scharett, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1817 Crescent Blvd Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 951-3788
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan Scharett?
For the past few year Dr. Scharett has worked with my family as whole and individually. She is caring and great with kids.
About Megan Scharett, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1932486578
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Scharett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Scharett accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Scharett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Megan Scharett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Scharett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Scharett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Scharett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.