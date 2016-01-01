Megan Scallion, MSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Scallion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Scallion, MSW
Overview
Megan Scallion, MSW is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Megan Scallion works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Primary Care - Ellis Oak650 Ellis Oak Dr, Charleston, SC 29412 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan Scallion?
About Megan Scallion, MSW
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1265000715
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Megan Scallion using Healthline FindCare.
Megan Scallion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Scallion works at
Megan Scallion has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Scallion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Scallion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Scallion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.