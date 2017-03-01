See All Physicians Assistants in Salt Lake City, UT
Overview

Megan Sandy, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Megan Sandy works at Highland Family Practice in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Highland Family Practice
    4460 S Highland Dr Ste 400, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 272-4111
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 01, 2017
    I met with Megan in January trying to find help in losing weight. She spent a good 45 minutes with me asking questions about my eating and exercise habits. She answered all of my questions as well. I rarely find a doctor or PA-C who spends so much time listening and caring. I would highly recommend Megan!
    Holladay, UT — Mar 01, 2017
    About Megan Sandy, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568713246
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

