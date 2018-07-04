See All Nurse Practitioners in London, KY
Megan Reynolds, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Megan Reynolds, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY. 

Megan Reynolds works at Nexus Lab 2.0 LLC in London, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nexus Lab 2.0 LLC
    148 London Mountain View Dr Ste 4, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 864-0103
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Jul 04, 2018
    What a kind lady. She has taken care of me twice @ urgent care. Easy to talk to. Smart! So sweet. She needs to have her own practice. Great doctor!!! :)
    — Jul 04, 2018
    About Megan Reynolds, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265976138
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Reynolds works at Nexus Lab 2.0 LLC in London, KY. View the full address on Megan Reynolds’s profile.

    Megan Reynolds has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Reynolds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

