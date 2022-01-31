See All Psychologists in Skokie, IL
Dr. Megan Reddy, PHD

Psychology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Megan Reddy, PHD is a Psychologist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from Alliant International University - San Francisco.

Dr. Reddy works at Gersten Center for Behavioral Health, Skokie, IL in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Westmoreland Professional Building
    9933 Lawler Ave, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 329-9210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Jan 31, 2022
    I went to Dr. Reddy for what I thought was mostly work related issues and she was able of offer supportive exploration into other areas of life that I mostly ignored, namely, taking better care of myself. She showed personal concern and in our early sessions was able to quickly determine my level of(dis) comfort and tailored my care accordingly, which greatly contributed to me feeling open to address issues I couldn't on my own. We started with in person sessions and of course, sessions have transferred to remote visits during past few years. There has not been any change in the personal attention shown to me since the transition to remote visits and I am so glad that Dr. Reddy was willing and able to help me to make improvements in my interpersonal relationships and get me out of the rut I was stuck in. Today I can say that I feel more of 'myself' and my thoughts and actions are more aligned, which helps relieve the anxiety I was feeling for years.
    KACEY W. — Jan 31, 2022
    About Dr. Megan Reddy, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1467649004
    Education & Certifications

    • Alliant International University - San Francisco
    • Colby College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Reddy, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy works at Gersten Center for Behavioral Health, Skokie, IL in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Dr. Reddy’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

