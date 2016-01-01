Megan Perry, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Perry, PA-C
Overview
Megan Perry, PA-C is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Megan Perry works at
Locations
Wesley Pediatric Surgery Clinic3243 E Murdock St Ste 500, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 462-3530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Megan Perry, PA-C
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1811324031
Education & Certifications
- WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Perry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Perry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Perry.
