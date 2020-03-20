Megan Oxley accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Oxley, PA-C
Overview
Megan Oxley, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elkton, MD.
Megan Oxley works at
Locations
Perkis and Ferenz Family Medicine LLC349 E Pulaski Hwy, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 398-4510
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
She is a good doctor and is very knowledgeable and won’t steer you in the wrong direction.
About Megan Oxley, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1679132039
