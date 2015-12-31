See All Psychologists in Denver, CO
Overview

Megan Miller, PSY is a Psychologist in Denver, CO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    950 S Cherry St Ste 918, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 333-3553
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 31, 2015
    Hi I met Megan at Cottonwood Care Center in Brighton, Co after been released from Lutheran Medical Center. She is the most kind, complaint, and friendly psychologist I ever met. That is saying something as my own father was a clinical child child psychologist for almost 4 decades at a residential children's mental health center starting in the late 1950s. I have known so many people in your profession all my life. I was lucky enough to have met Megan who is a credit to all. Thanks Jonathan Katz
    Jonathan Katz in Denver, CO — Dec 31, 2015
    About Megan Miller, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578891834
