Dr. Megan McIntyre, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan McIntyre, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megan McIntyre, DNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. McIntyre works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Englewood850 W 63rd St, Chicago, IL 60621 Directions (312) 847-6509
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McIntyre?
About Dr. Megan McIntyre, DNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1811204076
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntyre accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McIntyre using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIntyre works at
Dr. McIntyre has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntyre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.