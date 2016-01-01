Megan McClain accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan McClain, APRN
Overview
Megan McClain, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL.
Megan McClain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Health First Heart & Vascular Viera Hospital Medical Plaza8725 N Wickham Rd Ste 302, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9561Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan McClain?
About Megan McClain, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790234219
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan McClain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan McClain works at
Megan McClain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan McClain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan McClain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan McClain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.