Megan McCann, PA-C

Colorectal Surgery
Megan McCann, PA-C is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. 

Megan McCann works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Washington St Ste 430, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 889-9080

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital

Gallbladder Surgery
Hernia Repair
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Gallbladder Surgery
Hernia Repair
Minimally Invasive Surgery

    Jan 15, 2022
    My experience with Megan McCann was excellent! She is a very knowledgeable professional. Megan made me feel comfortable and spent a lot of time with me. I believe she wants to thoroughly understand my particular problem. She also gave me valuable information about my condition. I would surely recommend her to a close friend or family member.
    Peter S. — Jan 15, 2022
    About Megan McCann, PA-C

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457886244
    Megan McCann, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan McCann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan McCann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan McCann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan McCann works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. View the full address on Megan McCann’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Megan McCann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan McCann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan McCann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan McCann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

