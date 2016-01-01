See All Family Doctors in Duluth, MN
Megan Markes, PA-C

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Megan Markes, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Megan Markes works at Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic (Duluth)
    4621 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 786-3550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PreferredOne
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • Ucare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Megan Markes, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1023578515
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Markes, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Markes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan Markes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Markes works at Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Megan Markes’s profile.

    Megan Markes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Markes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Markes, there are benefits to both methods.

