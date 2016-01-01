Megan Marietta accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Marietta, FNP-C
Overview
Megan Marietta, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3487 S 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 220-4755
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan Marietta?
About Megan Marietta, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992211965
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Marietta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Marietta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Marietta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Marietta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Marietta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.