Overview

Megan Maley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona.



Megan Maley works at Affiliated Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Surprise, AZ, Gilbert, AZ, Anthem, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.