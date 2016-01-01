Megan Liebaert, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Liebaert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Liebaert, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Megan Liebaert, PT is a Physical Therapist in Superior, WI.
Megan Liebaert works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan Liebaert?
About Megan Liebaert, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1063768240
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Liebaert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Megan Liebaert using Healthline FindCare.
Megan Liebaert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Liebaert works at
Megan Liebaert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Liebaert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Liebaert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Liebaert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.