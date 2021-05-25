Megan Kostrubanic, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Kostrubanic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Kostrubanic, LMHC
Overview
Megan Kostrubanic, LMHC is a Counselor in Fort Wayne, IN.
Locations
Thrive Therapy and Integrated Wellness, LLC2420 N Coliseum Blvd Ste 206, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 582-2604Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday11:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 11:00amSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan Kostrubanic?
Great experience - have never stuck with therapy before because I was never made to feel comfortable. This time, it was totally different for me. I believe now I will finally stick with it!
About Megan Kostrubanic, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1144600982
Education & Certifications
- Purdue University
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Kostrubanic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Kostrubanic accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Kostrubanic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Megan Kostrubanic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Kostrubanic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Kostrubanic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Kostrubanic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.