Megan Kempf, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
Megan Kempf, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN. 

Megan Kempf works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Northern Orthopedics Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Orthopedics Clinic
    2014 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Megan Kempf, PA-C

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1154971828
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

