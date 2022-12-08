Megan Johnson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Johnson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Megan Johnson, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Megan Johnson works at
Locations
Pinnacle Gastroenterology2551 Greenwood Rd Ste 350, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Megan Johnson for many years. Any time that I have had issues or I need information she is there for me. She has a caring, friendly disposition which makes you feel comfortable. She listens to your concerns and takes the time needed to address them. I am fortunate to have found her. Her staff is efficient and friendly also.
About Megan Johnson, PA-C
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1902051386
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Megan Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Megan Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
60 patients have reviewed Megan Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.