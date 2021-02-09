Dr. Megan Hood, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Hood, PHD
Dr. Megan Hood, PHD is a Psychologist in Kansas City, MO.
Saint Luke's Behavioral Health Specialists4400 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-1711
I worked with Dr. Hood for several years and it was incredible. I felt heard, and seen, and this genuine care for my health that doesn't always happen with every doctor. I can't rave enough about. I have worked with many many psychologists and never had a click just like I did with Dr. Hood. She has a gift for helping those of us so desperately in need for this. She truly changed my life for the better.
About Dr. Megan Hood, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Hood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.