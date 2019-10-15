Megan Hamilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Hamilton, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Megan Hamilton, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR.
Megan Hamilton works at
Locations
South Hilyard Clinic3525 Hilyard St, Eugene, OR 97405 Directions (541) 687-8581
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Meg has been my primary care provider for 15 years. She is remarkable. Meg is kind, knowledgable I and efficient. She listens well and is very "present" during her interactions with patients. When she makes a referral she takes care to find someone who is good and someone who I'd feel comfortable with. She stays abreast of current issues and treatments in medicine more than anyone I've worked with before. I always feel like a valued patient when I am there. I would refer other people to her in a heartbeat.
About Megan Hamilton, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912075060
