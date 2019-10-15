See All Nurse Practitioners in Eugene, OR
Megan Hamilton, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Megan Hamilton, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Megan Hamilton, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR. 

Megan Hamilton works at South Hilyard Clinic in Eugene, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Hilyard Clinic
    3525 Hilyard St, Eugene, OR 97405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 687-8581
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Megan Hamilton?

    Oct 15, 2019
    Meg has been my primary care provider for 15 years. She is remarkable. Meg is kind, knowledgable I and efficient. She listens well and is very "present" during her interactions with patients. When she makes a referral she takes care to find someone who is good and someone who I'd feel comfortable with. She stays abreast of current issues and treatments in medicine more than anyone I've worked with before. I always feel like a valued patient when I am there. I would refer other people to her in a heartbeat.
    Denni G. — Oct 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Megan Hamilton, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Megan Hamilton, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Megan Hamilton to family and friends

    Megan Hamilton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Megan Hamilton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Megan Hamilton, FNP.

    About Megan Hamilton, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912075060
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Hamilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Hamilton works at South Hilyard Clinic in Eugene, OR. View the full address on Megan Hamilton’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Megan Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Hamilton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Megan Hamilton, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.