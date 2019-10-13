Megan Green, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Green, PA-C
Overview
Megan Green, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX.
Megan Green works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UMC Family Medicine - Craig Barker, MD6205 43rd St, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 749-2263
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan Green?
We have been going to Megan Green for years. I appreciate Megan's attentiveness. She has always answered all my questions, and she is very reassuring. I highly recommend her.
About Megan Green, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1548592355
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Green works at
8 patients have reviewed Megan Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.