Dr. Megan Farrell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Farrell, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megan Farrell, PHD is a Psychologist in East Aurora, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 377 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052 Directions (716) 805-7995
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farrell?
Positive personality; listens well.
About Dr. Megan Farrell, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1952343899
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.