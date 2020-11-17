Megan Duffy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Duffy, MSN
Overview
Megan Duffy, MSN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University - School of Nursing and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Obstetrics & Gynecology3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
She is great. Always made me feel comfortable. Family oriented. Goes above and beyond. Highly recommend her.
About Megan Duffy, MSN
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1154389823
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University - School of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Megan Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Duffy.
