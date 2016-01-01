Megan Coral accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Coral, LMFT
Overview
Megan Coral, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Paramus, NJ.
Megan Coral works at
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery140 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 391-1826
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Megan Coral, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1538538764
Megan Coral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
