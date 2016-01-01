See All Family Doctors in Woodbury, NJ
Megan Carpenter, APN

Family Medicine
5 (130)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Megan Carpenter, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. 

Megan Carpenter works at Jefferson Health Woodbury Primary & Specialty Care - Surgery in Woodbury, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Woodbury
    159 S Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 130 ratings
Patient Ratings (130)
5 Star
(118)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Megan Carpenter, APN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750892030
Frequently Asked Questions

Megan Carpenter, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Megan Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Megan Carpenter works at Jefferson Health Woodbury Primary & Specialty Care - Surgery in Woodbury, NJ. View the full address on Megan Carpenter’s profile.

130 patients have reviewed Megan Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Carpenter.

