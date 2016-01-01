See All Neurologists in Fargo, ND
Megan Carlblom, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Megan Carlblom, APRN

Neurology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Megan Carlblom, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Megan Carlblom works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Megan Carlblom?

Photo: Megan Carlblom, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Megan Carlblom, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Megan Carlblom to family and friends

Megan Carlblom's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Megan Carlblom

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Megan Carlblom, APRN.

About Megan Carlblom, APRN

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1356993026
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Fargo

Frequently Asked Questions

Megan Carlblom, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Carlblom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Megan Carlblom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Megan Carlblom works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Megan Carlblom’s profile.

Megan Carlblom has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Carlblom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Carlblom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Carlblom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.