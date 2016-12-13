Megan Bartley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Bartley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Bartley, PA-C
Overview
Megan Bartley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salem, OR.
Megan Bartley works at
Locations
West Salem Clinic1233 Edgewater St NW, Salem, OR 97304 Directions (503) 378-7526
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. Knowledge of complex medical issues. Good listener and seems dedicated to finding answers. Straight forward. Certainly the best provider in a super busy public health type clinic.
About Megan Bartley, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1619389194
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Bartley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Bartley accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Bartley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Bartley works at
5 patients have reviewed Megan Bartley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Bartley.
