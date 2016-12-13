See All Physicians Assistants in Salem, OR
Megan Bartley, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Megan Bartley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salem, OR. 

Megan Bartley works at West Salem Clinic in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    West Salem Clinic
    1233 Edgewater St NW, Salem, OR 97304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 378-7526
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1619389194
    Megan Bartley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Bartley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan Bartley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan Bartley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Bartley works at West Salem Clinic in Salem, OR. View the full address on Megan Bartley’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Megan Bartley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Bartley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Bartley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Bartley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

