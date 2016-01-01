See All Physicians Assistants in Chevy Chase, MD
Overview

Megan Baird, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chevy Chase, MD. 

Megan Baird works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Montgomery Orthopaedics division in Chevy Chase, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Montgomery Orthopaedics
    8401 Connecticut Ave Ste 800, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 949-8100
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Megan Baird, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124437447
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Baird has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan Baird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Baird works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Montgomery Orthopaedics division in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Megan Baird’s profile.

    Megan Baird has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Baird.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Baird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Baird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

